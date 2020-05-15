River City Farmers Market takes precautions during pandemic

As is the case with many area businesses, the River City Farmers Market has taken a number of precautions to protect the health and safety of its vendors and customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The market takes place on Saturdays at the Washington County Fairgrounds, from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M. Vendors are required to wear masks and have hand sanitizer on hand. Customers are encouraged to wear masks, as well, and they are required to social distance and to stand back from vendor tables while purchasing items. The number of customers allowed to gather around the tents at one time is limited, as well, said Gary Smith, president of the market.

“Most people respect the social distancing. Every once in a while you’ll get someone who gets too close to a table, and you’ll just ask them nicely to step back,” Smith said.

Typically, vendors set up both indoors and outdoors. But in recent weeks, vendors have only been permitted to sell their goods outside, meaning fewer vendors have been able to attend the market. However, the market was recently given the go-ahead to re-open the indoor space, as well.

While it may be tempting for customers to handle and inspect fruits and vegetables before making a purchase, Smith says that is not currently allowed.

“We’re also asking people to shop with their eyes, not their hands. If they touch it, they buy it,” Smith said.

Despite the regulations, Smith said many vendors have continued to attract customers. David Florence, owner of Twin Pines Dairy, who sells various flavors of cream-top milk at the market, said his business has been relatively strong.

“I’ve only been going about five weeks now, so I don’t know what business should be compared to years past. But when the weather is cooperative, it has been very good...On the nicer days, there has been a good turnout,” Florence said.

