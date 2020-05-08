Riverfront Roar canceled for 2020

Another popular event in the Mid-Ohio Valley has fallen victim to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the Riverfront Roar, held annually at the levee in Marietta since 2001, cited "a lot of moving parts" in their decision to cancel this year's festival, which had been scheduled for July 10-12.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but there are a lot of moving parts, and in the interest of everyone’s safety, we thought it prudent to cancel this year,” chairwoman Carmen Taylor said.

Taylor added that organizers have every intention of celebrating the 20th anniversary of the festival in July 2021.”

The festival board of directors made the decision to cancel this year's event during a teleconference meeting on Thursday.

The festival features nationally sanctioned powerboat racing, live music, fireworks, concessions and activities for children.