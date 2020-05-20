Road slip causes lane closure on Lancaster Street in Marietta

The heavy rain is being blamed for a road slip in Marietta. Steve Wetz, Safety Service Director for the City of Marietta, says that the heavy rains eroded the soil and compacted dirt underneath the asphalt, which allowed the asphalt to sink.

The eastbound lane of Lancaster Street will remain closed until repairs can be made. Officials say drivers should be patient because the repairs can't begin, until the rain ends and things start to dry out.

The closure should not have too big of an impact on drivers.

"Not so much, there are other routes off of Harmar Hill for the people that are coming down," said Wetz. "The people going westbound or coming up Lancaster Street to Harmar Hill, that lane will still be open."

During the closure, local traffic should use Pearl Street Extension, while trucks should use Groves Avenue.

