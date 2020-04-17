Roads to be paved in Marietta

The City of Marietta's Engineering Department has released details about final paving of the 2019 Asphalt Paving Program.

Shelly & Sands is the contractor for the 2019 Citywide Paving Project. Milling of streets will begin Wednesday, April 22 and be completed Thursday, April 23, weather permitting. Paving will begin immediately after milling is complete. The paving of these streets has been rescheduled to allow for water line replacement.

Milling and paving will follow the schedule below:

Lancaster Street from Fort Harmar Drive/Route 7 to Douglas Avenue

Lancaster Street from Fairview Lane to Alta Street

Alta Street from Lancaster Street to Riley Drive

Traffic will be maintained and motorists should travel the area with caution and obey traffic control signs.

Contact the Engineering Department at (740) 373-5495 with questions.