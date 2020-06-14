Run for governor leaves Parkersburg resident humbled

Jody Murphy finished 4th in the democratic race for governor in Tuesday's primary election.

Murphy was able to win in Wood, Wirt, and Pleasants counties in his first try at running for public office.

"I was pleasantly surprised, I work for a living and I don't have a lot of money for a campaign and what campaigning I had took a devastating hit due to the COVID-19," said Jody Murphy. I couldn't get out and meet people, couldn't go knock on doors or go to events, so it took a big hit but the fact that I was able to win the democratic primary in Wood, Wirt, and Pleasants was a huge surprise."

Murphy says he is humbled and grateful for what he was able to accomplish in the midst of a pandemic, but there are no moral victories. He finished the democratic primary with almost 18,000 votes.

"A loss is a loss but I got into this because I wanted to get my ideas out, recruit and retain residents and grow and diversify the economy and those ideas will still work for West Virginia and I hope to use them down the road at some point," said Murphy.

Jody Murphy says he is not done with politics and he hopes to help democratic candidate, Ben Salango defeat incumbent governor Jim Justice.