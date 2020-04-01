CDC guidelines on self isolation

If you or someone in your home tests positive or is showing symptoms of COVID-19, officials say it is important to take extra precautions.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest helping your family members or roommates in any way you can.

This includes getting them groceries, filling prescriptions, and helping to get any other essential items.

They also suggest using separate bedrooms and bathrooms if possible.

It is important to use care when doing laundry and making sure to wash clothing every time it is worn and wash your hands before and after doing laundry for someone who is showing symptoms.

Any shared items and surfaces should be sanitized after every use.

More information regarding self isolation can be found on cdc.gov.