Sale of non-resident hunting and fishing licenses suspended in Ohio

In response to the public health situation with COVID-19 and the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) Stay at Home Order, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife is temporarily suspending the sale of non-resident hunting and fishing licenses until further notice.

“People entering the state are being asked to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days, making recreational travel unfeasible,” said Mary Mertz, director of the ODNR. “We look forward to reopening license sales when hunters and anglers can safely return.”

The temporary suspension goes into effect at midnight on April 6, 2020. Sales will resume when COVID-19 guidelines change or are lifted.

While individuals who currently possess a non-resident hunting or fishing license may hunt or fish in Ohio, they are asked to abide by ODH guidance and self-quarantine for 14 days before they do so.