Schools throughout the MOV providing meals to children during school closure

Monday marked the first day that all schools in the region were closed because of the coronavirus and classrooms will remain empty for at least the next couple of weeks.

During this time... officials say all 27 schools in Wood County will be providing breakfast and lunch to all school-age children.

Officials say, they do not have to be students at a particular school in order to receive the meal.

Wood County Schools also have plans for the students who cannot come to the schools.

"Plan B is to take food delivery to students throughout the community in certain locations as well as instructional packets starting this Thursday," said William Hosaflook, Wood County Schools, superintendent.

In Ohio, Belpre City Schools is delivering some meals to kids, but a free food pick up plan is in the works.

"We anticipate being able to announce later this week that we will be servings meals out of our elementary and high school as well as putting them on buses and having some designated spots throughout the community where kids locally can receive food and support," said Jeff Greenley, Belpre City Schools, superintendent.

Greenley says, food pick up will start until Monday and in the meantime, the school will be delivering meals to local families.

Other schools providing meals:

-Pleasants County schools will offer food pick up from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday-Friday at the following locations:

*St. Marys High School

*Pleasants County Middle School

*Select Energy parking lot

*God's Glory Church parking lot

*Arvilla Community Center parking lot

-Waterford Elementary School and Waterford High School will provide meals at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday and suggests calling the Thursday before to place an order to be guaranteed a meal

-Beverly Schools will provide meals every Tuesday at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (meals will include 5 breakfasts and 5 lunches for the week)