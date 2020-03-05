UPDATE: Former Marietta doctor found guilty of conspiracy, healthcare fraud

UPDATE 3/5/2020 8:27 P.M.

The Washington County Sheriff says a former doctor in Marietta is found guilty of conspiracy, healthcare fraud, and other charges.

This was in federal court in Columbus. Doctor Roger Anderson's trial started on February 24, 2020. His downtown Marietta offices were raided by the DEA in February 2016.

He owned and operated Marietta Medical on Putnam Street. Prosecutors said he would pre-sign prescriptions for oxycodone and hydrocodone for staff to complete and distribute to patients in his absence.

The charges also say that he submitted claims for office visits that did not happen and in billing.

His sentencing has not been set yet.

Update: 5/10/2019

A Marietta physician is accused in a federal indictment, which includes illegally conspiring to distribute controlled substances.

A federal grand jury recently indicted Anderson of 14 counts, including nine counts of illegal dispensing of Schedule II controlled substances.

Those substances, according to the indictment, included various amounts of oxycodone, hydrocodone and acetaminophen.

Anderson was also indicted on one count of conspiracy to dispense and distribute controlled substances, one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and three counts of health care fraud.

The indictment says the alleged offenses happened between January, 2012 and March, 2016.

UPDATE 2/4/16 5:44 PM

At around 10 A.M., the Washington County Sheriff's Department, Marietta Police Department, and other agencies performed a search on Dr. Roger Anderson's office.

While performing the search, law enforcement blocked off part of Putnam Street, where Dr. Anderson's office is located.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department says this has been a two year investigation, originally started by the Major Crime Task Force.

Law enforcement say they arrived at a point in their investigation where they decided they needed to look at records, prompting them to obtain a federal search warrant.

Sheriff Larry Mincks says investigators are looking at patient files, and everything related to them.

This includes scripts, examinations, patient medical records, and more.

Mincks says this is only another step, and tool, to determine whether a violation has been committed.

"An investigation of this type takes a lot of time, because you want to make sure that you're doing things correctly," said Mincks. "And it involves talking to a lot of people, and it involves all kinds of investigative techniques. And this is only another part of that investigation."

Mincks says the investigators, in collaboration with the DEA Diversion and Ohio Medical Board, are looking for opiates or other controlled substances.

At this point, this is just an investigation, and Dr. Anderson has not been charged with anything.

The Washington County Sheriff's Department advises any patients of Dr. Anderson to go to the Emergency Room if they need medical attention.

If any patients of Dr. Anderson need their medical records, officials say you can contact Assistant United States Attorney Jessica Kim, at 614-469-5715, or the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are executing a search warrant on Putnam Street in Marietta.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office, Marietta Police and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration are searching the Anderson Medical Group offices on Putnam Street.

The street is currently shut down.

We do have a reporter on scene and we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.