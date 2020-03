Harris endorses Biden; Jesse Jackson backs Sanders

Sen. Kamala Harris has endorsed Joe Biden for president, pledging to “do everything in my power” to help elect him.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, for the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. (AP Photo/ Jacquelyn Martin)

She is the latest dropout from the Democratic presidential race to line up behind the former vice president in his battle with Bernie Sanders for the nomination.

The decision by the California senator who was one of three black candidates seeking to challenge President Donald Trump further solidifies the Democratic establishment’s move to close circles around Biden after his Super Tuesday success.

In a statement, Harris says Biden would be able to “steer our nation through these turbulent times, and restore truth, honor, and decency to the Oval Office.”

Sanders announced that he’d won the endorsement of civil rights icon Jesse Jackson and would be campaigning with him in Michigan on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.