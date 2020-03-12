Senators react to Capitol affected by coronovirus

Capitol Hill Thursday was rocked by news a Senate worker tested positive for the coronavirus.

But Senators were still talking about President Trump's address to the nation Wednesday night on the virus,

Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito says state and federal governments are doing everything to get a handle on things.

"We need to have clear and concise communications every day with the people of West Virginia, to explain what the status of this is, and where it's headed. I don't think we're at the end of this at all, I think we're probably more towards the beginning or middle."

But Ohio Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown says not enough Americans are being tested for the virus.

"South Korea tests 10,000 people a day; we only test a few hundred," Brown said in an interview with us Thursday. "We're a country five, six, seven times the population, yet, because the president was so late coming to this, we're behind."

Brown says the outbreak is a reason Congress has to pass legislation establishing a sick leave policy for businesses, so that workers, he says, avoid having to make a choice about going to work sick.

"So that a $12 an hour worker who gets sick has to decide, do I go to work and infect someone else, or do I stay home and lose that $12 an hour, 8-day job and $96. That's a terrible choice people have to make."

The Senate had a recess planned for next week that was cancelled, while lawmakers continue to discuss how to respond to what is now a worldwide pandemic.

"I think there's lots of work we still have to move forward on," Capito told us, "whether it's helping small businesses who are impacted by this, having test kits, all of the kinds of things where we have to play a role here. Our business won't come to a halt."

Senator Joe Manchin announced Thursday he is cancelled scheduled public appearances, including a planned visit for next Monday by his staff to Williamstown.

Senator Capito vowed to keep her public appearance schedule, while Brown said his staff would work from home as much as possible.