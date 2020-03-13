PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The coronavirus is causing many businesses to close down. This includes senior centers which provide many services to the elderly.
It's in their best interest, considering they're the most vulnerable and are the most at risk if being exposed to the illness.
Senior Centers Suspending Activities because of COVID-19
By Mitchell Blahut |
Posted: Fri 10:17 AM, Mar 13, 2020
