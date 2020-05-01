Northbound lane of Greene Street to be closed in Marietta

The Marietta Wastewater Department will be making a sanitary sewer repair in front of 400 Greene Street between Fourth Street and the Williamstown bridge on ramp. Work will begin Tuesday May 5th at 8:00 A.M., weather permitting. The right northbound lane of Greene Street will be closed to traffic to allow for equipment and material access. The remainder of Greene Street will be open. Signs will be posted.

The work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, May 6th. Motorists are asked avoid the area if at all possible. Those with questions are encouraged to contact the Wastewater Treatment Plant at 740-373-3858.