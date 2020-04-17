Sheetz expanding its free meal program for children

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the convenience store and cafe chain Sheetz has announced it is expanding its free meal program for children, Kidz Meal Bags, at all 600 store locations in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, and Virginia.

The meals offered to children include a turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink. An adult does not need to be present for a child to receive the meal, and meals will be made available daily while supplies last. The program will be in place for the next two weeks, at which time it will be reevaluated based on community need.

Families interested in taking advantage of the free Kidz Meal Bagz program can go to any Sheetz location and ask an employee for a meal at the register or through the drive-through.

“Our mission with the Kidz Meal Bagz program is to help as many people as possible and those who are most in need,” said Travis Sheetz, president & COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We are working hard to anticipate the need for this program, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope these meals will provide nourishment to those in need during these challenging times.”

According to Travis Sheetz, the response to the program has already been quite large, and with the expansion, the chain anticipates giving away roughly 80,000 meals per week.

