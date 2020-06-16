Shoney's in Marietta reopening with special deal for first responders

Shoney's in Marietta is.offering a special discount to first responders for its grand reopening.

The Shoney's on Acme Street is doing a grand re-opening Wednesday, June 17, 2020. It's from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The dining room and buffet will be open with social distancing guidelines in effect. First responders that show proof of their current employment will get to eat for free.

The new hours are Sunday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday and Saturday's hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.