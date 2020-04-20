Short film with MOV ties receiving recognition

A short film with Mid-Ohio Valley ties is getting some impressive accomplishments. The Son of Sheba picked up four nominations from its run at Independent Shorts Festival and won the award for Best Fantasy Short.

The producer of the film, Devin Teer, is a former resident of the Mid-Ohio Valley area and used the Grizer Castle for some scenes in early August.

The film is continuing its run of success and gaining acclaim as it's moving on to the Columbus International Film and Animation Festival.