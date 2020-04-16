"Singing for their Supper" to air on WTAP Saturday; benefit food banks

As you have watched on our newscasts and others across the country, food pantries have become very important to many families during this pandemic.

As more and more people continue to look for help feeding their families during this time, some musicians are lending the voice to help out this weekend.

It's all part of a one hour televised event call "Singing for their Supper".

The concert is an effort the help out local food banks with their COVID-19 response.

During the show people will be able to enjoy music from Charles Kelley of Lady Antebellum, Kristian Bush of Sugarland, Ken Block & Drew Copeland of Sister Hazel, Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis, Josh Kelley, Joe Stevenson, Shawn Mullins, Chris Barron of Spin Doctors, Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, and Scotty McCreery.

WTAP will be teaming up with the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley for the special event. We will be talking to the agency throughout the concert about how they assist families and food pantries in the area.

'Singing for their Supper' will air across more than half of the Gray TV markets, including WTAP in Parkersburg and Marietta, on Saturday, April 18th beginning at 7 p.m. EST.

The special concert will lead into One World: Together At Home concert aring on all major networks at 8 p.m. EST.

During the event you will be able to give using the website - uwamov.com\give.

Donors can text MOVResponse to 40403

You can also give by mail at:

United Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley

935 Market Street

Parkersburg, WV 26101