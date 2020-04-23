Single lane closures announced on I-77

The West Virginia Division of Highways announces single lane closures on I-77, beginning on Monday, April 27, 2020, according to Mike Foley, District Three Construction Engineer.

Kelly Paving will be resurfacing I-77 beginning at milepost 165.16, to approximately 0.35 miles south of the junction of WV 14 (Mineral Wells), at milepost 169.69. The crews will e working between the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will be one lane closed at a time, therefore, minor delays are expected.

The anticipated completion date is June 12, 2020; however, motorists should be aware that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may alter the project schedule.