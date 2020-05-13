Single-vehicle wreck causes portion of Murdoch Ave. to be closed

A single-vehicle wreck on Tuesday night has shut down a portion of Murdoch Ave. in Parkersburg for the next few hours.

According to the Wood County 911 Center, at 9:47 p.m., a pickup truck crashed into a utility pole on the intersection of 11th Street. As a result, all three lanes of Murdoch are being closed between 10th and 13th Streets. When the call was made to the dispatch at around 12:30 a.m., they estimated that the closing would last for another “7-9 hours” as crews attempted to replace the pole.

No one needed to be transported to the hospital, and no injuries were reported at the scene. The truck has since been removed. The Parkersburg Police and Fire Departments were both on the scene, as was St. Joseph’s Ambulance.