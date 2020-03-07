Slip repair to cause single lane closures in Pleasants County

PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Route 16, also known as Maxwell-Finch, will have single lane closures starting Tuesday, March 10th, according to a press release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

Mark's Drilling will be repairing a slip on SR 16 between milepost .76 and milepost 1.00.

Crews will be working 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The slip repairs are expected to be completed by June 12, 2020, pending weather or unusual circumstances.

While the work is ongoing, a temporary traffic signal will be put up to help maintain traffic.

Officials ask drivers to use caution when traveling through work zones.

 