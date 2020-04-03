Snack packs of encouragement donation drive being held on Saturday

A group of small businesses including Belair's Bistro and Catering in Belpre, Sugar Maple Boutique in Marietta, and Da Vinci's in Williamstown have teamed up with Gift Gallery of Vienna to encourage the community to donate snack packs for local healthcare workers.

The Snack Packs of Encouragement donation drive will be held this Saturday from 12 to 4 P.M. at the Grand Central Mall in Vienna.

Community members are encouraged to bring clear zip lock bags filled with items like water, snacks, candy and a letter of encouragement and thanks.

Acceptable items include bottled water, pop, prepackaged snacks, candy, gum and hand lotion. Homemade food will not be accepted.

"Whenever you think about a crisis and you think about what these people are going through there on the front line and you think how can I help," said Victoria West, Owner of the Gift Gallery. "Food always helps and art always helps. That’s how the snack packs of encouragement came about. What can we do and I thought lets put snacks together and have some kids throw some art or cards or crafts inside of it. So they know we are there and we are thinking about them."

The snack packs will be delivered to healthcare workers on Monday.