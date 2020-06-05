Some officeholders will be elected Tuesday

The Wood County Board of Education is structured so that no more than two of its members come from each of the county's three magisterial districts: designated A, B and C.

"You can vote for two A's, (but) the top vote-getter in A will get it," says Wood County Clerk Mark Rhodes. "If the two A's are the top vote-getters, then we'll go to third place (vote-getter). That person will be the other winner of the race."

There are six candidates on Tuesday's primary ballot for the Wood County School Board: Ron Tice (a current board member) and Stephen Thomas Smith from District A, Judy Johnson and Brent West from District B, and Kevin Burkman and Mike Howerton from District C.

But that's not the only office that will be decided on Tuesday.

"The city of Williamstown, this is their general election," Rhodes says. "There are two people running for mayor and two people running for council there, so their race will be decided in this election. The (state) Supreme Court, the Magistrate, and the board of education will also be decided; this is their general election."

There is one contested race for magistrate, in which the candidates are Jody Purkey and Maryann "Mur" Copeland.

There are races for three seats, or dividiosn, on the West Virginia Supreme Court.

For Division 1, the candidates are Tim Armstead, David Hummel, Junior and Richard Neely.

For Division 2, Jim Douglas, Kristina "Kris" Raynes, Joanna Tabit and William "Bill" Wooton.

And running for Division 3, Lora Dyer, John A. Hutchison and Bill Schwartz.