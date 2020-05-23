Southeast Ohio Food Bank gives meals to families in the area

As the pandemic continues many in the Southeast Ohio area continue to struggle to put food on the table. It's already an area that had difficulties with this situation, as one in six individuals, including one in four children, suffered from food insecurity even before the pandemic. Because of this, the Southeast Ohio Food Bank came forward to assist those in need in this community.

They've worked out a system with their "box model" to know how much to give every person that registered to receive donations for this mobile food pantry. Every person gets the right amount of produce, protein, and shelf-sustainable goods to last them anywhere from one to two weeks.

The food bank also received assistance from Ohio's national guard. An order activated by the Gov. Mike Dewine to help with the distribution for these food banks.

The food bank is looking into making more food pantries available during these unprecedented times by looking into a month-to-month option.