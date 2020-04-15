Southeast Ohio fire chief remembered

Fire departments from Southeast Ohio and West Virginia paid tribute Wednesday to one of their own.

A procession of fire trucks from surrounding communities followed funeral services for Pomeroy Fire Chief Rick Blaettnar Wednesday.

Blaettnar, a member of the fire department for 42 years, and fire chief for 18 years, died Saturday, April 11, after being taken to a local hospital. He was 58.

While serving with the fire department, he also was a teacher, coach and administrator in the Meigs Local School system.

Following the funeral, attended by close family only due to the COVID-19 virus, fire departments including Pomeroy and neighboring Middleport, Gallipolis, Athens and Mason, West Virginia led the procession past the fire station to burial services.