Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo has coronavirus

Spanish opera singer Plácido Domingo said Sunday that he’s infected with the coronavirus.

In this Aug. 28, 2019 file photo, opera star Plácido Domingo salutes spectators at the end of a concert in Szeged, Hungary. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh, File)

The 79-year-old Domingo said in a post on his personal Facebook account Sunday that "I feel it is my moral duty to announce to you that I have tested positive."

The tenor says he and his family are in self-isolation and that he is feeling well despite having a fever and a cough.

"I beg everyone to be extremely careful, follow the basic guidelines by washing your hands frequently, keeping at least a 6 foot distance from others, doing everything you can to stop the virus from spreading and please above all stay home if you can!" he said.

Domingo, one of the world's top opera stars, has recently been accused by several women of sexual misconduct. That has led to several of his performances being canceled and an apology from him.

Spain is the third hardest-hit country after China and Italy with 28,572 infections and 1,720 deaths in the virus outbreak.

