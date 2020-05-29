Staff prepare for pools to reopen

Summer is just around the corner, which means it's time for pools to open. But this year could look a bit different from previous summers.

The Parkersburg YMCA is opening their pool on Saturday, May 30th, but social distancing rules will be applied to the in the water, with the exception of a few extra swimming instructors during swimming lessons.

To encourage social distancing in the pool, the YMCA will be leaving lap lanes up throughout each day.

Staff members at Y will also be sanitizing high traffic areas around the pool deck and have marked spots on the bleachers to encourage social distancing to onlookers.

Another visible change is that lifeguards at the Y will be wearing face masks when they aren't in the water.

"Any time they're out of the pool they will be wearing their masks. If they have to jump in, they won't be. If you're wearing a mask and it gets wet, you won't be able to breath. Our main concern is if a child is drowning, or we have victim at the bottom of pool and isn't breathing, we're more worried about saving their life at that point than our own risk of getting COVID-19," said Solomia Nebesh, aquatics coordinator of the Parkersburg YMCA.

If CPR has to be given, lifeguards have special masks that reduce face to face contact while giving CPR, though staff members say there isn't much evidence the masks stop the spread of the virus.

On an individual level, the YMCA is still asking that each visitor shower before they swim.

Nebesh says swimmers should never swim alone. Swimmers heading to natural swimming areas like lakes or rivers should stay away from areas marked "no swimming."

She also says to swim in pools that are properly guarded by lifeguards.

"Stay in the section where you're comfortable. If you're not someone who can swim in the deep end, stay in the shallow section," said Nebesh.