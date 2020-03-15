Starbucks, Taco Bell among restaurants limiting service amid coronavirus pandemic

As a precaution, and in efforts to expand social distancing, two major fast food chains are limiting service.

Starbucks officials announced Sunday that effective immediately, they would operate all stores in a "to go" model for at least two weeks.

This means there will be no seating inside stores, all mall and university locations will be closed, and reduced hours at other locations are possible.

"Every community's needs are incredibly different," the company said in a statement. "We want to make sure we play a constructive role by taking responsible actions, in partnership with the CDC and local public health authorities, so we can continue to do what's right for our partners and customers."

Taco Bell has also confirmed new operation guidelines. The company's CEO said in a statement that all locations will operate under drive thru and delivery only.

"We aim to be the safest place to eat and the safest place to work," the company said.