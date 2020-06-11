State Fair of West Virginia to take place as scheduled

With support from local and state health officials, the State Fair of West Virginia Board of Directors has voted to move forward with the 2020 State Fair, scheduled for August 13 - 22.

In the interest of public health, numerous programming changes including limited crowds, changes to concerts and free entertainment, and increased advance ticket sales will be announced in the coming weeks. State Fair Officials will also be implementing measures for social distancing, enhanced cleaning procedures and COVID-19 testing for carnival employees and other groups working the fair. Specific procedures will be listed on the State Fair Website soon.

The State Fair of West Virginia works closely on public health issues with a variety of local and national public health agencies, including the Greenbrier County Health Department and Greenbrier Valley Medical Center. Fair organizers will continue to collaborate with these expert partners, watch for any new developments around COVID-19 that would impact the fair operation, and make modifications accordingly.

"The State Fair of West Virginia exists to strengthen the state of West Virginia and bring people together," said Board Chair Ralph Warren. "We will be working with our health officials over the next few months to make sure we are taking all necessary steps to protect our fairgoers, exhibitors, vendors, staff and community."

For more information on the 2020 State Fair of West Virginia, please visit www.statefairofwv.com.


