State Special Olympics competitions canceled over coronavirus concerns

The West Virginia Special Olympics state basketball tournament and cheerleading competition have been canceled because of the spread of the coronavirus, the organization said Wednesday in a post on its Facebook page.

The events had been scheduled for March 21-22 at the West Virginia University Recreation Center at Morgantown High School.

The Facebook post said the decision followed a directive from Special Olympics International that state programs suspend all sports-training, competitions and other activities through March 31.

No practices, competitions or other large gatherings of athletes, even for social purposes, will be permitted during that time.

“This decision was carefully made after consulting with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and various health care professionals,” the post said. “While this decision is incredibly disappointing for all of us, the health and safety of our athletes, volunteers, partners, families and staff is our top priority. We want to ensure that we are doing everything we can to prevent transmission of the virus.”

Officials expect to re-evaluate the situation at the end of March.