Staying safe while out on the water

This week is National Safe Boating Week and there are a few things that should be done before going out onto the water.

Safety is the main concern and officials say one of the most important things is to have a life jacket for each person on board. Children 12 and younger must wear the life jacket while the boat is moving.

People should not operate a boat while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

People are also reminded to not overload their boats.

If you plan on being out onto the water during this weekend, there is something else you should know.

"People need to realize that river conditions right now are very high," said Lt. Michael Coberly of West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement. "So they need to be cognizant of debris or anything that is floating in the river to make sure they don't strike anything and create a hazardous situation for them with their watercraft."