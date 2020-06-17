Store closing sales underway at many JCPenney locations

The retailer JCPenney has begun the process of shutting down many of its stores around the country. While the location in the Grand Central Mall is not on the list of closures, sales are underway at many of the 137 stores that are closing.

Customers are being offered discounts of up to 40 percent off, and all sales will be final as of June 25.

JCPenney is among several national retailers that have filed for bankruptcy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For a full list of store locations that are closing, click the link under Related Links on the right side of this screen.

