Suddenlink extends free internet to keep students, teachers and schools connected

In light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, Altice USA has announced that it is extending its free student broadband and WiFi offerings until the end of the 2019 - 2020 school year to help students and schools stay connected to online teaching and learning. Locally, this applies to Suddenlink service areas in Ohio and West Virginia, except for those in Sissonville due to system capability.

In March, Altice USA began offering its Altice Advantage 30 Mbps broadband solution for free for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not currently have home internet access. Additionally, the company has been partnering with school districts in the New York Tri-state area to offer the Student WiFi product at no cost for 60 days, a program that provides students who have school-issued devices the ability to use the Optimum WiFi Hotspot Network to access their school’s network and resources from home if they do not have dedicated Internet access.

To date, Altice USA has partnered with more than 100 school districts and connected more than 240,000 student devices to its hotspot network as part of this effort. As states and municipalities around the country announce permanent school closures for the rest of the school year, the company has decided to extend these solutions until June 30, 2020, to ensure students have reliable access to high-speed broadband connectivity to learn during this unprecedented time.