Sunday is International Women’s Day

Sunday marks International Women’s Day, which is celebrated in countries all around the world each year on March 8.

This year’s theme is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights,” says UN Women, the United Nations entity working for the empowerment of women.

UN Women says each of us can choose to challenge stereotypes, fight bias, broaden perceptions and celebrate women’s achievements to help create a gender-equal world.

International Women’s Day has been celebrated for more than a century. The first international women’s gathering took place in 1911.

