Sunrise Baptist Church to hold community yard sale

The Sunrise Baptist Church is preparing to host a yard sale it’s calling the Community Donation Spectacular. The event will be held on June 27 from 8 A.M. to 12 P.M.

This will be the first time the church is holding a yard sale. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop for clothing, shoes, home decor, books, DVDs, games, housewares, baby gear, and more. With the possible exception of a few select items, everything will be offered for free, though donations to the church will be appreciated. Donations raised at the event will support the church’s Spark Youth Ministry to continue with service projects such as home repairs for those in need, cleaning leaves, planting flowers, and more, according to youth pastor Justin Michael Blankenship.

“We just want to reach out to the community and help in any way possible, and we thought the yard sale, especially with it being donation only, would be a great way to give back,” said Blankenship.

After being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the church began holding in-person services again early this month, and continues to stream services online for those who do not feel comfortable attending. And safety will be prioritized at the yard sale.

“We’re asking people to use caution…we are going to do our best to observe social distancing and stay within the guidelines...We’re just asking people to use common sense,” Blankenship said.

The church is offering regular Bible studies, and typically offers a number of social and community activities throughout the year, as well, including a live music performance at the church on June 21 at 6 P.M. The church also has a food pantry that is continuing to provide full meals, as well.

“We try to stay active. Our goal is to get out of our church walls because the building is not the church, it’s the people. And [we want] to give back to the community...and help them as much as possible,” Blankenship said.

For more information on the event or the church, click the links under Related Links on the right side of this screen.