UPDATE: Man facing multiple felony charges after police chase

UPDATE 3/5/20 12:35 PM:

A man was taken into custody Thursday morning in Vienna after a high-speed chase with police.

The pursuit began on near Buffalo Wild Wings on Murdoch Avenue in Parkersburg about 9 a.m. after Parkersburg police attempted to pull over a Toyota RAV 4.

According to police, the driver, Ryan Jeffrey, 38, sped north, reaching speeds of 90 mph hour on Grand Central Avenue. He eventually turned onto 18th Street in Vienna and ran into a home in the 600-block.

Police chased Jeffrey into the home, where they said he tried to dispose of some drugs.

After being taken into custody, police said Jeffrey was taken to WVU Camden Clark Medical Center to be evaluated before being charged.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said Jeffrey is facing several felony chargers, including fleeing with reckless indifference, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver heroin and delivery of a controlled substance. Additional charges are possible, Pifer said.

"It's always unfortunate that a pursuit happens, but in this situation this particular person was under investigation by Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, so he was apprehended at that residence there," Pifer said.

ORIGINAL 3/5/20:

Law enforcement on scene say there is not much information they are able to release at this time.

The 911 Center says there were no reported injuries.

