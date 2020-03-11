'The Shared Vision: The Passion of the Human Spirit' exhibit is coming to the Parkersburg Art Center.

'The Shared Vision: The Passion of the Human Spirit' exhibit will open this Friday, at the Parkersburg Art Center.

The joint exhibit will feature work done by artists from two different studios that serve artists with developmental differences.

The two studios are the Artbeat Studio of Parkersburg and the Passion Works Studio of Athens.

The Parkersburg Art Center is excited to show the exhibit.

"I just want to say how much we love having this show in this space," said, Jessie Siefert, Managing Director of the Parkersburg Art Center. "Because this show is happy and its exuberant and its accessible and I think it is something that everyone can really enjoy and these artists are very special people. We are happy to have them here."

They are also in collaboration with the Wood County Society.

"We are humbled to have the collaboration with the Parkersburg Art Center and Jessie, to bring a shared passion of art to the Mid-Ohio Valley and to share the wonderful pieces of work, that all of our artists have been able to create and share that with the community," said Brandon Gress, Executive Director of the Wood County Society.

The exhibit will be open until April 11th.