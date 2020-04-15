Taste of Parkersburg cancelled

PARKERSBURG, W. Va. (WTAP) - The Taste of Parkersburg is cancelling its event for this due to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.
These measures and precautions are also being considered for other future events such as the Spring Cleanup/Greenup and concerts that will be happening in the summer. Downtown PKB is still being optimistic about events in August and even September as they continue to monitor the restrictions from the pandemic for large gatherings.