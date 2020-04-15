Taste of Parkersburg, other 2020 events cancelled

Downtown PKB's Executive Committee has cancelled several early summer events, including the 2020 Taste of Parkersburg, based on the COVID-19 pandemic and current social distancing orders.

Executive Director Wendy Shriver, in a statement issued Wednesday morning, said the decision was made by the committee Tuesday.

Also affected are the annual Spring Cleanup/Greenup Day and the June and July events in the Point Park Concerts on the River series.

Shriver says the Spring Cleanup/Greenup Day will be rescheduled later this year, and Taste of Parkersburg, originally set for May 30, will return in 2021.

"Another adjustment we are making for the remaining concerts (August 7 and September 4) will be to suspend sales of reserved seating due to the current financial climate," the statement said. "We hope that when and if gathering restrictions are lifted, concert attendees will be able to bring their own chairs and enjoy free open seating space. Seating space will be on a first come, first serve basis. We will also be working with food truck vendors to continue to provide food and drinks, but will step back from offering a beer tent this summer."

The cancellations are the latest of a series of changes brought on by the pandemic and orders resulting from it. Organizers of the Mid-Ohio Valley Multi-Cultural Festival announced last week the 2020 event was called off.

