Teacher welcomed home by parade of friends and family

Christina Brown has returned from teaching in Indonesia and she had a whole parade to welcome her. Brown’s father is a pastor at the Marietta Community Church and her church family showed out in force Wednesday night, led by Marietta’s finest.

Drivers hung signs from their cars, honked their horns and even threw candy at Christina and her parents.

“My church family apparently decided to surprise me with a welcome home, and threw a lot of candy at me,” said Brown, laughing.

Brown's mom was recently diagnosed with an incurable form of breast cancer. Afraid of not being able to come home until later in the year due the virus outbreak, Brown flew back to the states two weeks ago. She was quarantined in Chicago for 14 days with a friend who was also in Indonesia.

Now that she’s back, she’s planning on finishing her school year from Marietta; teaching her students online at some odd hours.

“I work from like 7 to noon, and then I work again from like 7 in the evening to midnight,” said Brown.

Despite the strange hours, Brown is happy to be home.

“It's amazing how God can show us his blessings and his care for us, even in the midst of trials and things that are difficult. I think it's just cool that God's still here and can show us his love through other people,” said Brown.

