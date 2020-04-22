Teens face driver's education challenges during COVID-19 pandemic

Teens hoping to obtain their driver’s licenses are faced with challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With school closures, Wood County students, who previously had the opportunity to take driver’s education classes through their schools, may now be looking to private driving schools for behind-the-wheel instruction.

However, that may prove a challenge, as well, in both West Virginia and Ohio. Some schools, like Pioneer Driving School in Marietta, have cancelled some driver’s education classes due to the pandemic.

In addition, both the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles and the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles are open to the public only for a limited range of transactions, not including driving tests. But in an effort to accommodate driving students, instructional permits that are set to expire during the pandemic will be extended.

In Ohio, they will be extended either 90 days after the end of the current state of emergency or until December 1, 2020 depending on which comes sooner. In West Virginia, permits expiring in March or April will be extended 90 days beyond their original expiration date.

