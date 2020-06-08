Testing site set at Parkersburg High School Friday and Saturday

Parkersburg High School will be the location of a COVID-19 community test site late this week.

File photo

Governor Jim Justice announced Monday testing for Wood County residents is et fro 9AM-4PM Friday and Saturday.

it's being organized by the Hebert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, and is aimed at minorities and those who are considered vulnerable.

But the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department says anyone from the area-including those from outside Wood County-can be tested.

"We want anyone who feels they like to be tested, whether they have symptoms or not, you can come and be tested," says Carrie Brainard of the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department. "Now, this will be the COVID-19 test, it will not be the antibody test."

Brainard says some form of identification is required.

The governor, at his daily briefing, also announced a number of outdoor activities can resume June 22.

They include summer youth camps and youth and outdoor sports-with spectators-as well as open-air concerts at fairs and festivals.