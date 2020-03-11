The American Red Cross has been feeling the effects from the coronavirus outbreak.

So far they have lost about 3500 potential units of blood.

There have also been 125 blood drives across the country canceled for precautionary reasons.

We are taking precautions on our end," said Adam Reaves, Regional Donor Services Executive. "We are looking at increasing our activities with Sanitizing Heart Services, looking at additional temperature checks and doing all we can to make sure that we are providing a safe environment for our healthy and willing blood donors."

They are encouraging those that are healthy and eligible, to still donate.