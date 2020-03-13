The Boys and Girls Clubs in the MOV temporarily closing

The Parkersburg Boys and Girls club will also be closed starting Monday amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The organization says safety is its number 1 priority.

Executive director, Ben Schuman says they have been preparing for the COVID-19 for a couple of months now and during this time of the closure they will do what they can to continue to help.

The Boys and Girls Club serve over 100 kids a day and over a 1000 kids a month and many kids depend on the organization for their after school nutrition.

"For families of children, they rank number 7th for the entire state of West Virginia for family poverty," Said Schuman, Parkersburg Boys and Girls Club, executive director. "So we want to make sure that families in our area have access to nutritional meals and are working with local food banks, Wood County Schools child nutrition office to make sure we have plenty of food available if this continues for a length of time."

The organizations says, they will begin arranging food pickups next week. The boys and girls club will remain closed as long as schools remain closed.

The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County will be closed starting next Tuesday.

Staff will remain working during their closure and will be working on sanitizing the entire building.

The organization will also be a nutrition resource for local families.

“Currently we are reaching out to all the families of the children who are members here," said Cameron Fouss, The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County, president. "We're giving them information packets to help with utilities; we are putting together food packages to distribute to the kids.”

The Boys and Girls Club of Washington County will also begin delivering and scheduling food pickups beginning next week.