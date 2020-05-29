The Castle's annual history camp will be held virtually

The History Camp has been hosted by the Castle for the past 26 years and usually serves more than 30 campers each day.

This year campers will be able to enjoy the experience from their own homes.

Organizers say that due to the scale of the camp and the limited size of the Castle's facilities, moving the camp online was the best option.

"We wanted to make sure we were maintaining access to all of our campers, whether its using a small space in our rooms," said Kyle Yoho, The Castle's Education Director. "Working within social distancing mandates and best practices that the state put out for day camps, we felt that would restrict the camp so much that we would have very few participants this year. We wanted to be able to have access and make it available to all of our usual campers and anyone that might be interested this year."

The Castle invites potential campers entering 3rd- 6th grades to attend the camp. It will be held from July 6th- 10th.

Registration for the camp will be made available through The Castle website.

The Castle also offers a Archaeology Camp for grades 6-8. It is scheduled for July 13th-16th and Archaeology Field School for high school students and adults. This is scheduled for July 26th-30th. Both of these are currently planned to be held at the Castle.