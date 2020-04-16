The Children's Listening Place raises awareness during Child Abuse Prevention Month

The Children's Listening Place is a neutral and unbiased place for children to go and tell their story.

They provide a welcoming environment for the children and video record each interview, so the child only has to tell their story once.

They are also working to raise awareness to child abuse.

"There has been an increase in child abuse cases in our community," said Lisa Sutton, Executive Director of The Children's Listening Place. "The cases that have been going on have been more critical. We need to just make sure that if you do see child abuse, or you do expect child abuse, or something is going on next door, or something is going on down the road, please make sure you report it."

They usually hold an event each year to raise awareness, but this year's event was canceled.

Sutton says that even though this year's event was canceled, people still need to know that child abuse is occurring and it needs to be reported.