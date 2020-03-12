The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium's Outreach Program visits Marietta

This afternoon the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Outreach Program came to the Lafayette Hotel.

They were able to come out and educate children about some of the animals they care for.

During the event, the children got to learn about and see these animals up close.

The employees of the Outreach Program like to do these kinds of events.

"We do a lot of programs like this, and one of the neat things about coming out and teaching people about the animals and conservation, is that we get to reach a lot of people that might otherwise not be able to come out to the zoo," said Calvin Mccammon of the Columbus Zoo.

The event was brought to the area by the Marietta Community Foundation and the Marietta Noon Rotary Club.

"At the Marietta Community Foundation, we are always looking for opportunities to bring programming and unique experiences to children in Washington County," said Heather Allender, President and CEO of the Marietta Community Foundation.