The Cornerstone Inn holds live music event

With restaurants around the area beginning to open up for dine-in service, many owners are eager to resume offering the entertainment options they had made available to guests prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, the Cornerstone Inn in Beverly held a live music event on Saturday night, one of the first such events area residents have had the opportunity to attend since restaurants have started to re-open.

The restaurant hosted an outdoor performance by musicians Steve and Bev Pottmeyer Saturday night. According to owner Carolyn Plummer, while the event was not as well attended as it would have been before social distancing requirements went into place, it still drew a turnout she was pleased with. She also noted that audience members were respecting social distancing.

“People were staying spaced apart...and the band was away from [the audience]” she said.

Aside from the music event, Plummer said business has been fairly slow, likely due to the fact that many area residents are still reluctant to gather in public spaces amid the pandemic.

Due to the success of the event, Plummer plans to continue scheduling local musicians to play at the restaurants on weekends. Prior to the pandemic, the restaurant offered live music most Saturdays, and open mic nights for local musicians, poets, comics, and other performers on many Thursdays.

