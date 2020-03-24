Stuck indoors? The FBI invites you to download its home fitness app

The FBI has a way to keep you in shape while you’re stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The FBI invited anyone wanting to get into better shape to download its fitness app. (Source: FBI/Google Play/CNN)

On Twitter, the agency invited people looking for tips on indoor workouts to download its mobile app.

“The FBI’s Physical Fitness Test app is an informative and interactive way to train like an agent,” the agency wrote on its website.

“Whether you’re an aspiring agent hoping to see if you have what it takes or a fitness enthusiast curious about agent training, this mobile application will help you learn the benchmarks of the official FBI Physical Fitness Test (PFT).”

The FBI said the app even teaches you the proper way to do situps and pushups.

Twitter users found humor in the FBI’s invitation, with a handful of skeptics replying with some variation of: “Nice try, FBI.”

