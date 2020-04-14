The Gathering Church delivering food to the community

The Gathering Church is boxing up food for families with the help of donations during the pandemic.

Pastor Melody Smith says with the help of Mister Bee Potato Chips, the Parkersburg Area Foundation, and other churches like the Warehouse Church, and Vienna-Wesleyan and other businesses.

Jon Six of Jon Six Hair Company in Vienna and Victoria West of Gift Gallery of Vienna help delivery food everyday.

”I’ve always liked street ministry and I’ve always wanted to make sure children had plenty to eat. Therefore, God sent me here and it’s been a blessing," said Jon Six, Jon Six Hair Company, volunteer.

Even with the church closed Pastor Smith says she is still able to minister.

“We’ve been doing letters in the box, where we include scriptures to kind of encourage people," said Pastor Melody Smith.

Pastor Smith says, they are averaging 120 boxes a week.

The groceries aren’t just for anybody in poverty, they are for anyone who has been affected by this pandemic. Pastor Smith says, they do not ask any questions. The church delivers food Monday through Friday.

To donate or receive groceries visit www.homelandchurch.org/donate or visit the The Gathering Parkersburg Facebook.