The Greenbrier Resort and the PGA cancel military tribute

The Greenbrier Resort and the PGA Tour have decided to cancel the event titled A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier, scheduled for September 7 - 13, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Should conditions related to the health crisis permit, those dates may be used for another PGA event.

Additionally, The Greenbrier and the PGA TOUR have elected to cancel A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier for the remaining years of the contract, which was previously planned to run through 2026. The tournament moving to the fall has not served The Greenbrier as well as the event did in prior years when it was hosted over the Independence Day week, the resort reports. With children being back in school, the attractiveness for sponsors and the attendance for the fans dropped significantly.

“We are happy to reach a resolution with the PGA TOUR that is mutually beneficial to both parties in this time of crisis,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President of The Greenbrier.

The PGA, as well, has expressed that the decision was mutually agreed upon.

“We owe a supreme debt of gratitude to Governor Jim Justice and his Greenbrier resort for a highly successful 10 years of partnership with the PGA Tour,” said Andy Pazder, executive vice president and chief of operations for the PGA Tour. “Governor Justice’s vision and leadership helped shine a light on the men and women that serve our country through the military and first responder programs he implemented through the tournament, and The Greenbrier resort was an incredibly unique and world-class venue that our players will always remember and cherish.”

